Fearing coronavirus in classrooms, some Mass. parents opt for home schooling

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - After dealing with remote learning in the spring and growing concerned with school safety in the fall, Davina and Michael Owens of Stoughton are going to keep their three kids home when classes start in a month.

“We’ve decided to pull our children from the district public school system and home school our kids for the fall,” Davina said.

Davina said she doesn’t think schools can adequately prepare for reopening safely and she’s worried about her kids bringing home the coronavirus and infecting her elderly parents.

“My husband is a school teacher so it would mean between the elementary school, the middle school and the school that he works at it would mean three separate exposures and that was too much for us, for our family,” she said.

Bill Heuer, Director of the Massachusetts Home Learning Association says since the pandemic hit, thousands of families like the Owens have come to them to sign up for home schooling.

“We’re running weekly webinars right now and they just over subscribe almost immediately,” Heuer said. “We just have to cut it off. We don’t have the resources.”

Heuer advises families who are home schooling only for the short term to follow their regular school’s lesson plan.

“You probably want to match he frameworks as closely as possible because you’re going to try to get your child back into the system of public schools,” he said.

Owens says she still really likes the Stoughton schools and hopes to send her children back, but that is dependent on how the district and the state deal with the coronavirus.

