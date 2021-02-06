Fearing COVID-19 spike, officials urge fans to rein in Super Bowl parties

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and national health officials are asking people to hold off on Super Bowl parties this year to prevent another spike in COVID-19 cases.

Large gatherings during Thanksgiving and Christmas led to the virus spreading, and officials said they did not want to see that replicated by people gathering to watch the Super Bowl.

Emily Murphy said she was going to stay at home this year.

“We usually go to a Super Bowl party with others, but this year it’s going to just be the two of us. So definitely a different plan this year,” Murphy said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)