BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the North End’s biggest events is well underway this weekend.

St. Anthony’s Feast is drawing crowds to the North End to take part in festivities as the festival celebrates it’s 103rd anniversary.

The annual event, which has been held in the North End every year since 1919, with the exception of 2020, will run through Sunday night and feature performances, parades and food tastings.

Saturday’s festivities include musical acts and celebrations throughout the day, as well as the Benvenuti Parade at 6:00 p.m.

On Sunday, the 10-hour Grand Procession of St. Anthony’s statue will start at noon and go through the streets of the North End, accompanied by street musicians, parade floats, marching bands and color guards.

A full schedule of events is available on the official Saint Anthony’s Feast website.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)