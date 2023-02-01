Annual Dr. Maurice S. Segal Lecture

Date: Monday, February 6

Time: 5:30pm-6:30pm

Location: ASEAN Auditorium, The Fletcher School at Tufts University, 160 Packard Ave., Medford, MA

More Info: https://rsvp.tufts.edu/event/cc38ea33-2edb-4513-a8c9-09595a9ac714/summary

This year’s edition of our annual Dr. Maurice S. Segal Lecture features Jane Burston, Founder and Executive Director of the Clean Air Fund. Jane was previously Head of Climate and Energy Science in the UK Government. Her talk will focus on the impacts of pollution on our collective health. The event is free to all attendees and includes a food & drink reception after the lecture.

7th Annual Winter Walk

Date: Sunday, February 12

Time: 8:30am-11:00am

Location: Copley Square Plaza, 560 Boylston Street, Boston, MA

More Info: https://winterwalk.org/

The Winter Walk is an initiative that believes ending homelessness is within our reach. Our mission is to raise awareness and funds towards that goal, and to support organizations in Massachusetts that are working on prevention, support, and care for our homeless community. Our year-round work in education, outreach, and advocacy, culminates in a monumental walk every February. Together we raise voices towards advocacy and action in the hope that we are just steps away from not only ending homelessness but creating lasting systemic change. This 2 mile walk through the streets of Boston during the coldest month of the year will begin and end on Copley Plaza. Participants, housed and unhoused, will walk shoulder to shoulder and then share a meal together as we hear real stories of Boston’s homeless population.

International Choral and Arts Festival

Date: Tuesday, February 14

Time: 7:00pm-9:00pm

Location: Boston University Marsh Chapel, 735 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA

More Info: https://coopmet.org/

Join Us on Valentine’s Day for an evening of healing through song. Gun violence has erupted in the City of Boston, erasing promising teen lives and countless others. These acts have called for community action with all faiths together as we bring together powerful voices of international and local choirs, dancers, spoken word and other artists for an unforgettable evening. Find your light and voice towards forgiveness and reconciliation. Renew your spirit. Stand with us. Sing with us. Be with us. You will not want to miss this event!

Lunar New Year Celebration

Date: Thursday, February 2

Time: 5:00pm-10:00pm

Location: Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA

More Info: https://www.mfa.org/event/special-event/lunar-new-year?event=3265

Ring in the Year of the Rabbit at MFA Boston! Stop by and celebrate the Lunar New Year by exploring Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese art from our collection—including works on view in the exhibition “Otherworldly Realms of Wu Junyong.” Events and activities will also include Chinese brush painting, Kung Fu and Lion Dance demonstrations, Vietnamese music and dance, artist spotlight discussions, ensemble concerts, and special cultural meals at the cafés.

Frost Fit Winter Fitness Series 2023

Date: Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout February

Time: 10:00am-1:00pm

Location: Fiedler Field, Charles River Esplanade, 47 Mugar Way, Boston, MA

More Info: https://esplanade.org/fitness/

The Esplanade Association is proud to work with Blue Cross Blue Shield Massachusetts in bringing another year of Frost Fit! Our annual fitness series hosts trained instructors to lead you in a variety of outdoor activities and workouts. To kick off the season, we are having a launch event on January 28th featuring a morning walking session, an afternoon workout session, and free hot chocolate and swag!

Musical Bingo Fundraiser

Date: Saturday, February 11

Time: 6:00pm-10:00pm

Location: Salvatore’s, 354 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA

More Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/musical-bingo-fundraiser-to-benefit-the-new-england-patriots-foundation-tickets-514796669697

We put the FUN in FUNdraiser! Join us for a full dinner buffet, musical Bingo, a silent and live auction, a 50/50 raffle, Patriots tickets giveaways and more! All proceeds go to the New England Patriots Marathon Team Foundation and 26 New England Charities.

SoWa First Friday

Date: Friday, February 3

Time: 5:00pm-9:00pm

Location: SoWa Boston, 450 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA

More Info: https://www.mfa.org/event/special-event/lunar-new-year?event=3265

February is for lovers…of ART! On the First Friday of every month, the artists, galleries, shops and showrooms of the SoWa Art + Design District open their doors to the public for an evening of art, culture and inspiration. Meet the artists in their element, view the latest gallery exhibitions, shop small, and dine at one of SoWa’s world-class restaurants. Be the first to see new works, experience the rewards of buying direct from the makers, or share your experience with a valentine, a friend, or come solo. There is only one 450 Harrison Ave!

Dr. Steven Pinker: Why Ukraine Matters

Date: Wednesday, February 22

Time: 7:00pm-8:30pm

Location: MIT Stratton Student Center

More Info: https://www.cashforrefugees.org/

Join us for a fundraising event to support Ukrainian refugees. Our keynote speaker, Dr. Steven Pinker, will delve into the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and its potential impact on global peace. We will also hear from Natasha Dukach, CEO of Cash for Refugees, who has dedicated her time to supporting Ukrainian refugees on the ground, and Sebastian Mandel, a former US Army Special Forces Green Beret who left Harvard to provide medical support and training for six months. Join us as we discuss the current state of peace and the actions we can take to make a difference.

Black History Month Special Celebration

Date: Saturday, February 4 & Sunday, February 5

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm

Location: Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston, MA

More Info: https://www.mos.org/public-events/black-history-month-2023

The Museum of Science kicks off Black History month with a special weekend event that includes featured speakers, family activities, performance groups, and community groups from the Boston area. Then, throughout the month, we’ll continue spotlighting influential scientists and engineers as part of our Black History Month celebration.

Boston Athenaeum Gallery Talk

Date: Thursday, February 7

Time: 5:30pm

Location: Boston Athenaeum, 10 ½ Beacon Street, Boston, MA

More Info: https://events.bostonathenaeum.org/en-US/4W52KhR7/curator-led-gallery-talk-materialia-lumina-or-luminous-books-5a2K8a7cAXN/overview

Join a Boston Athenæum curator for a guided exploration of Materialia Lumina | Luminous Books, an exhibition of outstanding contemporary artists’ books created by some of the world’s most accomplished makers over the past twenty-five years. Your guide will introduce you to themes of the exhibition and highlight materials in the show that exemplify the themes.