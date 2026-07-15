QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of one neighborhood in Quincy say the fight against drivers racing through their streets at dangerous speeds has been one they’ve been waging for years and now they have questions about a plan meant to put the brakes on the problem.

The screeching tires sound like something that you’d hear on the race track but this is right outside John Rizzi’s home.

“I can’t even back out of my driveway without sort of dodging a car here or there,” he said.

Rizzi has lived on Wampatuck Road most of his life.

“I’ve seen plenty of accidents out here over the last 60 years,” he said.

But neighbors like Rizzi say the stres leading into the Blue Hills Reservation has become a race track for sports cars and motorcycles.

Now, a sign on Wampatuck road says gates to the road will be closed overnight as part of a pilot program proposed by State Rep. Bruce Ayers.

Wampatuck and Chickatawbut roads would be closed to traffic Friday night through Sunday night from July through early September.

“Might help a couple nights a week, but it’s every night of the week,” Rizzi said.

Residents interested in taking part in Wednesday’s virtual meeting can register through the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s zoom registration line.

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