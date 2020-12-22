(WHDH) — Federal agencies are warning the public about emerging fraud schemes related to COVID-19 vaccines.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services wrote in a joint press release Monday that they have received complaints of scammers using the public’s interest in COVID-19 vaccines to obtain personal information and money.

The following are potential indicators of fraudulent activity that the federal agencies say the public should be aware of:

Advertisements or offers for early access to a vaccine upon payment of a deposit or fee

Requests asking you to pay out of pocket to obtain the vaccine or to put your name on a COVID-19 vaccine waiting list

Offers to undergo additional medical testing or procedures when obtaining a vaccine

Marketers offering to sell and/or ship doses of a vaccine, domestically or internationally, in exchange for payment of a deposit or fee

Unsolicited emails, telephone calls, or personal contact from someone claiming to be from a medical office, insurance company, or COVID-19 vaccine center requesting personal and/or medical information to determine recipients’ eligibility to participate in clinical vaccine trials or obtain the vaccine

Claims of FDA approval for a vaccine that cannot be verified

Advertisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online, or from unsolicited/unknown sources

Individuals contacting you in person, by phone, or by email to tell you the government or government officials require you to receive a COVID-19 vaccine

The state agencies also offered the following tips to avoid COVID-19 vaccine-related fraud:

Consult your state’s health department website for up-to-date information about authorized vaccine distribution channels and only obtaining a vaccine through such channels.

Check the FDA’s website (fda.gov) for current information about vaccine emergency use authorizations.

Consult your primary care physician before undergoing any vaccination.

Don’t share your personal or health information with anyone other than known and trusted medical professionals.

Check your medical bills and insurance explanation of benefits (EOBs) for any suspicious claims and promptly reporting any errors to your health insurance provider.

Follow guidance and recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other trusted medical professionals.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of fraud is asked to immediately report it to the FBI at ic3.gov, tips.fbi.gov, or 1-800-CALL-FBI, or HHS OIG at tips.hhs.gov or 1-800-HHS-TIPS.

