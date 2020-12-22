(WHDH) — Federal agencies are warning the public about emerging fraud schemes related to COVID-19 vaccines.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services wrote in a joint press release Monday that they have received complaints of scammers using the public’s interest in COVID-19 vaccines to obtain personal information and money.
The following are potential indicators of fraudulent activity that the federal agencies say the public should be aware of:
- Advertisements or offers for early access to a vaccine upon payment of a deposit or fee
- Requests asking you to pay out of pocket to obtain the vaccine or to put your name on a COVID-19 vaccine waiting list
- Offers to undergo additional medical testing or procedures when obtaining a vaccine
- Marketers offering to sell and/or ship doses of a vaccine, domestically or internationally, in exchange for payment of a deposit or fee
- Unsolicited emails, telephone calls, or personal contact from someone claiming to be from a medical office, insurance company, or COVID-19 vaccine center requesting personal and/or medical information to determine recipients’ eligibility to participate in clinical vaccine trials or obtain the vaccine
- Claims of FDA approval for a vaccine that cannot be verified
- Advertisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online, or from unsolicited/unknown sources
- Individuals contacting you in person, by phone, or by email to tell you the government or government officials require you to receive a COVID-19 vaccine
The state agencies also offered the following tips to avoid COVID-19 vaccine-related fraud:
- Consult your state’s health department website for up-to-date information about authorized vaccine distribution channels and only obtaining a vaccine through such channels.
- Check the FDA’s website (fda.gov) for current information about vaccine emergency use authorizations.
- Consult your primary care physician before undergoing any vaccination.
- Don’t share your personal or health information with anyone other than known and trusted medical professionals.
- Check your medical bills and insurance explanation of benefits (EOBs) for any suspicious claims and promptly reporting any errors to your health insurance provider.
- Follow guidance and recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other trusted medical professionals.
Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of fraud is asked to immediately report it to the FBI at ic3.gov, tips.fbi.gov, or 1-800-CALL-FBI, or HHS OIG at tips.hhs.gov or 1-800-HHS-TIPS.
