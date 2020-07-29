Federal agents, police raid apartment building in Boston’s North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - There was a heavy police presence in the North End for hours on Wednesday as federal agents and Boston police raided an apartment building.

Video from the scene showed Fulton Street sealed off with yellow police tape and a white tent set up outside of a building that is subject to a federal investigation.

Janet Jilardi, a native of the North End, told 7NEWS that she watched in shock as an army of law enforcement officials made their way up to a third-floor apartment.

“It’s scary because this is not normal for us,” she said. “We grew up in a very peaceful neighborhood.”

Sources told 7’s Steve Cooper that the FBI, state police, and Boston police responded to the building to serve a court-ordered search warrant in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Neighborhood resident Amanda Keator said she was “surprised” to see the raid on what normally is a “really quiet” street.

An FBI spokesperson told Cooper that there is no threat to the public.

Jonny Friedman, a resident of the building, said he returned from lunch to find a “gigantic movie-esque crime scene.”

Investigators from the FBI’s violent crimes task force and evidence response team were seen going in and out of the building all afternoon.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

