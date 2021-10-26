PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Federal prosecutors said Tuesday they have charged a Maine man with sexually exploiting a minor and transporting child pornography stemming from a case involving a Portland education technician.

Benjamin Conroy, 32, is accused of exploiting a 6-year-old autistic student at a Portland elementary school and then sending explicit images to a third person using a dating application, prosecutors said. They said he faces up to 30 years in prison for the top charge.

A date has not been set for Conroy’s first court appearance, prosecutors said. Police arrested Conroy earlier this month.

A reporter’s call to Conroy’s phone number on Tuesday was not answered, and there was no lawyer listed for him in the federal case file.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)