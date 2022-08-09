CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Federal court charged a Maine man with interstate stalking and allegedly threatening a New Hampshire child, according to United States Attorney Jane Young.

Police said 39-year-old Michael Chick was a school bus driver working for the Greenland Central School in Greenland, New Hampshire. According to the police, Chick allegedly threatened a child attending Greenland Central School and the child’s family traveling from Maine to New Hampshire to make the threats.

Police arrested Chick Friday night in Eliot, Maine.

Chick appeared in federal district court Tuesday afternoon with a hearing scheduled for August 18.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)