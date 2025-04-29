SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A federal appeals court is delaying the return of detained Tufts student Rumeysa Ozturk to New England.

Ozturk was detained on a Somerville street in March and was taken to Vermont, then a facility in Louisiana.

Thursday, a judge ordered that she be transferred back to Vermont.

The Trump administration filed an appeal to that order last week.

Ozturk’s attorneys say she was unlawfully detained in retaliation for writing an op-ed criticizing Tuft’s response to the war in Gaza. The appeals court will hear arguments next week.

