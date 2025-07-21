BOSTON (WHDH) - A federal court judge in Boston has denied Republic’s motions for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to end a strike that has left some Massachusetts residents without trash service.

In a statement, Teamsters Local Union No. 25 President Tom Mari said, “Frankly, I’m not surprised. We knew the allegations made by Republic did not justify any action by the federal court. As usual, Republic misled the court about our conduct. Maybe now Republic will come to its senses and come back to the bargaining table to resolve the strike.”

Mari added, “In addition to continuing the strike in Greater Boston, Local 25 will continue extending its lines elsewhere in the country until Republic agrees to a fair and equitable contract. All we want is what our members now receive from Capitol and Star.”

The strike is now entering its third week.

