Federal funding ends for Hynes Convention Center vaccine site

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Hynes Convention Center mass vaccination site is losing its federal funding, but will still keep administering COVID-19 shots.

The funding was tied to a goal of administering more than 301,000 shots, which the site has reached.

The site will still be open into June, and anyone who gets their first shot their can get their second shot there too.

