FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The federal Department of Education announced a Title IX investigation into Foxboro Public Schools.

Foxboro is one of 18 districts being investigated across the country.

The department claims the districts discriminated on the basis of sex by letting students take part in sports based on their gender identity and not their biological sex.

