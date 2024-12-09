WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A federal investigation outlined several instances of sexual misconduct and excessive use of force by the Worcester Police Department.

The Justice Department said Monday that there are several credible reports that officers sexually assaulted women under threat of arrest.

The report also said officers would rapidly escalate minor incidents by using more force than necessary.

Federal investigators said this often happened during encounters with people who have behavioral health issues. They said officers often used tasers, police dogs, and strikes to the head without justification.

“Finally, the Department raised concerns that WPD engages in racially discriminatory policing. Deficiencies in policies, training, supervision, and accountability contribute to the city and WPD’s unlawful conduct,” the Justice Department said in a statement.

The Justice Department opened the investigation on Nov. 15, 2022.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

