WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested after being accused of planting a pipe bomb at a Woburn ATM.

Sources say Christopher Silva was arrested in Stoneham at San Jose Terrace.

Woburn police say they received reports of a prior tampering with an ATM at the Eastern Bank on Mishawum Road Wednesday morning.

When they arrived, police say they saw damage sustained form what appeared to be a pipe bomb or an unknown destructive device.

After an investigation, police say that in the early morning hours, a man placed the object on the ATM and quickly left the bank. The device went off moments later.

No one was injured in the explosion.

Sources say Silva was taken into custody around 6 a.m. at a home that was the scene of a double stabbing on November 8, 2023.

