BOSTON (WHDH) - Federal investigators released dozens of new documents in the investigation into a Green Line train derailment in Somerville last year that injured seven people.

According to interview transcripts, the operator of the train that derailed near Lechmere Station said she did not feel there was anything she could have done differently to prevent the derailment.

She told investigators she was aware of the 10 mile an hour speed limit on that section of track but could not recall how fast she was going.

Investigators determined the train was traveling about 36 miles per hour when it went through a red stop signal and crossed a track-switch as the switch was in motion.

The leading railcar continued straight, while the next two cars diverged to another track and derailed.

The operator noted the speed limit drops very quickly at the derailment station.

