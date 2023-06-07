HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Federal investigators, Massachusetts State Police and the Animal Rescue League searched a home in Hanson Wednesday morning. They removed evidence and searched the home for more than six hours.

Neighbors around the home on East Washington Street said they were left confused and concerned as officials only announced that there was no threat to the public in a brief statement. No other information was released by late Wednesday afternoon.

This morning Federal Agents executed a search warrant in Town. There is no further information available from the Hanson Police. There is no danger or threat to the public. — Hanson Police Dept. (@HansonMAPolice) June 7, 2023

Special agents sported bullet-proof vests marked with USDA-OIG, which stands for the United States Department of Agriculture, Office of Inspector General. They removed items and loaded boxes into a truck in the driveway.

The federal officers were joined by the Animal Rescue League Police and state troopers to canvas the area all morning.

By late Wednesday afternoon, the state and federal agencies were gone, but the reason for the search was still not announced.

