BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Transportation Safety Board is now saying the man who was dragged to his death by a Red Line train at Broadway Station was getting off the train when his arm got stuck in a train car. door.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a person dragged into the tunnel at Broadway Station around 12:30 a.m. were told a passenger was stuck in the doorway of an inbound train, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said.

The man, who authorities identified as 39-year-old Robinson Lalin, died after being dragged a short distance.

“He broke my heart, it broke my heart. Especially how he died. It’s terrible. It’s terrible,” said Lalin’s aunt Neny Norales.

7NEWS spoke with his devastated loved ones earlier in the week and they are calling for accountability.

“There’s definitely technical problems or mechanical issues with the train which the MBTA is responsible for,” Lalin’s cousin Kelvin said. “It’s the incompetence of the conductor or the MBTA who has a job to do.”

The operator of that train has been placed on leave and the train car involved has been taken out of service as the investigation continues.

During their most recent public meeting held on Thursday, members of the MBTA Board of Directors Safety Subcommittee offered some words on Lalin’s death. They also mentioned the death of a construction worker killed when part of the Government Center garage collapsed near Haymarket Station.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Robinson Lalin family and also Peter Monsini family for two people that lost their lives recently,” one member said.

However, the board which oversees safety aspects of the transit system did not ask any questions about the Red Line tragedy from Sunday during the meeting.

The NTSB will continue to examine more facts in connection with Sunday’s incident including the mechanics of the train, maintenance records and speak with witnesses.

Typically these investigations can take up to two years but officials say a preliminary report may be available within a month.

