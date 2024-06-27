WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Federal investigators were on scene in Westport Thursday searching a wooded area near Route 88, an FBI spokesperson confirmed.

SKY7-HD spotted crews working Thursday morning. Several law enforcement vehicles were parked on the side of Route 88 and crews had put up a tent in the area.

Spokesperson ​Kristin Setera said the FBI’s Evidence Response Team was on team “in connection with an ongoing, multi-jurisdictional investigation.”

“We are searching for specific evidence and there is no threat to public safety,” Setera said.

In addition to federal authorities, Setera said Massachusetts State Police and Westport police were providing assistance.

“We recognize the traffic disruptions this may cause, and we are working as expeditiously as possible,” Setera said. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we conduct this important law enforcement activity.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)