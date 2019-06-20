Federal judge blocks ICE from making civil immigration arrests in Mass. courthouses

BOSTON (WHDH) - A federal judge has allowed a preliminary injunction that will block ICE agents from making civil immigration arrests inside Bay State courthouses after a lawsuit was filed by Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

In a ruling issued Thursday, Judge Indira Talwani granted a preliminary injunction blocking ICE agents from making civil arrests inside courthouses in Massachusetts. The injunction means agents will not be able to arrest “parties, witnesses, and others attending Massachusetts courthouses on official business while they are going to, attending, or leaving the courthouse.”

But Talwani noted the order “does not limit ICE’s criminal arrests of such individuals or its civil arrests of individuals who are brought to Massachusetts courthouses while in state or federal custody.”

Rollins, Ryan, the Committee For Public Counsel Services, and the Chelsea Collaborative Inc., filed a lawsuit on April 29, arguing the practice of arresting people in courthouses makes it harder to hold defendants accountable.

The announcement of the suit came less than a week after a Newton judge was indicted and suspended for allegedly conspiring with a court officer to let a twice-deported drug suspect evade an ICE officer by letting them escape out the back door of a courthouse in 2018.

