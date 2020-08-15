Federal judge declines to strike down ranked-choice voting

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A federal judge on Friday rejected a request to strike down Maine’s ranked voting system ahead of the November election.

Four plaintiffs contended the voting system disenfranchises old and uneducated voters who don’t understand how it works and therefore select only a first choice without ranking the rest of the candidates.

U.S. District Judge Lance Walker, who previously upheld the voting system, declined Friday to intervene to stop the voting system.

“The debate about whether ranked-choice voting makes sense for Mainers as a method by which to choose their elected representatives is likely to continue for some time. My limited charge is to determine only whether the RCV Act is contrary to the text of the United States Constitution. It is not,” Walker wrote in his decision.

The goal of ranked-choice voting is to ensure a majority winner without the need for an additional runoff election.

The system approved by Maine voters in 2016 allows — but does not require — people to rank candidates from first to last on the ballot.

A candidate who reaches 50% or more in the first round of voting is declared the winner. If there’s no majority, then there are additional tabulations, aided by computers, in which last-place finishers are eliminated and those voters’ second choices are reallocated to the remaining field.

Walker’s decision to reject the plaintiffs’ request for a preliminary injunction came a day after he heard oral arguments.

“The only surprise about this ruling is how fast he rendered it,” said Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap, a defendant in the lawsuit, who contends the arguments were similar to those that were previously rejected.

Professor Nolan McCarty, who teaches politics and public affairs at Princeton University, testified Thursday that his analysis suggested a “substantial” number of voters didn’t understand the system.

But Walker rejected the analysis, which the judge said struck him as “equal parts inductive reasoning and condescension.”

“How plaintiffs’ expert witness can detect voter confusion as opposed to deliberate choice based on rather wobbly demographic data from 2018 is anybody’s guess,” the judge wrote.

It was the second time in two years that Walker upheld the voting system.

Then-U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin sued after winning the first round of votes but failing to achieve a majority. He ultimately lost the election to Democrat Jared Golden after an additional round of tabulations in 2018.

Walker upheld the state’s ranked-choice voting law in that lawsuit, saying that critics can question the wisdom of ranked-choice voting, but such criticism “falls short of constitutional impropriety.”

