Federal judge dismisses student lawsuit against Northeastern University for tuition reimbursement

BOSTON (WHDH) - A federal judge ruled against a group of students on Thursday that tried to get their tuition reimbursed after Northeastern University moved classes online at the start of the pandemic.

The lawsuit was filed after students were sent home in March due to the pandemic. Those students argued that they should be reimbursed their tuition for classes taught online.

The judge dismissed the lawsuit citing that the university did not promise in-person learning.

