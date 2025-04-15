BOSTON (WHDH) - A federal judge has dismissed a contempt case against a U.S. immigration official in connection with an arrest outside a Boston courthouse last month.

An ICE agent took Wilson Martell Lebron, 49, into custody on March 31 outside of Boston Municipal Court.

A Boston judge found that agent in contempt, saying he had deprived Lebron of his rights to due process and a fair trial.

On Tuesday, a federal judge rejected that ruling, finding no legal basis to hold federal officers in criminal contempt for carrying out their duties.

