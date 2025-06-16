BOSTON (WHDH) - A federal judge in Boston is hearing arguments about the White House’s effort to end enrollment of international students at Harvard University.

Earlier this month, the judge granted Harvard’s request to temporarily block President Donald Trump’s order, banning foreign students from entering the United States to attend the school.

The case is just part of an escalating battle between the Trump administration and Harvard University.

The White House is also withholding federal funding over campus protests, admissions, and hiring policies.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)