CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A federal judge in Boston is once again temporarily blocking the Trump administration from taking any action against international students at Harvard University.

One Harvard alum, who was an international student at the college, showed up at the federal courthouse as attorneys argued whether a ban on international students is constitutional. She did not feel comfortable sharing her identity, but she says international students are in limbo.

“Its impacting our travel plans,” she said. “It’s impacting how we think about our future and its impacting us emotionally.”

A lawyer for Harvard told the judge the school is being unfairly targeted, claiming the government wants to control Harvard and is freezing funding until the college complies.

“The administration is trying to silence the university and tell us what we can think, who we can hire, what students we can bring in. Its more than a chilling effect, its like Ice Age,” said John Dreary, Harvard alum.

Dreary came to listen to the arguments on Monday.

“A lot of times my reaction was ‘amen!’ to the judge and to the Harvard people and ‘Are you kidding?’ With respect to the government,” said Dreary.

An attorney for the government says Harvard has allowed anti-Semitism on its campus to go unchecked, hasn’t punished students for hate crimes, and is entangled in foreign policies.

The feds say the school can not be trusted to vet, monitor and discipline its staff and students.

