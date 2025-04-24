SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A federal judge ordered the government to bring a detained Tufts University graduate student to Vermont so her case can be heard.

ICE agents arrested Rumeysa Ozturk on a Somerville street last month. They first brought her to Vermont, then sent her to a detention center in Louisiana.

The Trump administration is trying to keep her in Louisiana, but the judge denied that request.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security accused Ozturk of supporting Hamas. She wrote an op-ed in the student newspaper critical of the college’s response to the war in Gaza.

Ozturk has not been charged with any crimes.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)