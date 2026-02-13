WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A federal judge Friday ordered the Trump Administration to bring a Babson College student who was mistakenly deported to Honduras back to the United States.

Any Lucia Lopez Belloza was deported in November 2025, but the federal government has been ordered to return her to the U.S. within two weeks.

Court records show on November 20, 2025, the 19-year-old was stopped by immigration officers at Logan Airport while heading to Texas to visit her family for the holidays.

Her attorney filed an emergency petition in federal court while she was still in the U.S. Within minutes, a judge issued a temporary stay — ordering that she not be removed from the country for 72 hours. Despite that order, she was flown to Honduras the next day.

The federal judge said the court hoped to avoid holding the government in contempt by giving officials the opportunity to correct the error.

Lopez Belloza, who is originally from Honduras and grew up in Texas, is currently attending Babson College remotely while living with her grandmother in Honduras.

Federal officials have since apologized for the deportation.

Court filings called the action a mistake, writing, “In this unfortunate case, the government commendably admits that it did wrong. Now it is time for the government to make amends.”

The federal government has 14 days to return Lopez Belloza to the U.S., and must file a status report by Wednesday outlining how it plans to do so.

