SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A federal judge has ordered that Tufts University graduate student Rumeysa Ozturk be brought back to Vermont.

Ozturk was detained by ICE agents in Somerville last month.

Ozturk was taken to a facility in Vermont then moved to Louisiana because of space limitations.

The Trump administration says Ozturk supported Hamas.

Her attorney’s say her detention is because of an op-ed she wrote in a student newspaper about the war in Gaza.

