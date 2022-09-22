BOSTON (WHDH) - The migrants being housed on the Cape and suing Florida’s governor will be staying anonymous in court, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

The migrants, the majority of whom are from Venezuela, will not need to use their real names after their lawyers said they were receiving threats. The 50 migrants were flown unannounced to Martha’s Vineyard last week by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The lawsuit claims the migrants were misled and their human rights were violated. DeSantis said they were relocated on a voluntary basis.

