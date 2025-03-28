SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A federal judge in Massachusetts has ruled that Rumeysa Ozturk, the Tufts University graduate student who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents earlier this week, cannot be deported until the court makes a decision.

Ozturk’s student visa was terminated and she was sent to a detention center in Louisiana.

The Department of Homeland Security says Ozturk engaged in activities in support of Hamas.



