BOSTON (WHDH) - The dining dispute between Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and restaurant owners over outdoor dining in the North End has been dismissed.

A federal judge agreed with the city to dismiss the lawsuit brought by a group of restaurant owners.

In 2022, the owners say they unfairly had to pay thousands to offer outdoor dining, while other neighborhoods did not.

The next year, the city banned outdoor dining in the North End, citing issues with the narrow streets.

A federal judge said the restaurant owners have no specific right to use public property for private profit.

