CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Federal lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will gather in Cambridge on Saturday to discuss the American Rescue Plan.

Congresswoman Ayana Pressley, Katherine Clark, and Lori Trahan will also be in attendance.

The federal relief will support pandemic operations, access to affordable healthcare, and make critical resources more readily available.

