SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A federal lawsuit on behalf of three vape shop owners claims Gov. Charlie Baker’s temporary ban on the sale of all vaping products in Massachusetts is unconstitutional.

The suit has been filed against Baker, Dr. Monica Bharel, Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

It seeks to lift the temporary ban immediately.

Baker announced the four-month ban last Tuesday as a response to a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related lung illnesses and deaths.

Vape shop owners say the ban is putting them out of business.

