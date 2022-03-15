National lawmakers called for fair wages for women on Equal Pay Day Tuesday, with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi suggesting the government pass a law mandating equal pay.

Pelosi said last year, women earned 83 cents for every dollar earned by men.

“These statistics are staggering. They’re not only staggering, they’re heartbreaking,” Pelosi said. “Maybe next year, we’ll have passed a bill for equal pay for equal work, and this will be a sad remnant of the past.”

“It’s not that complicated. That employers should recognize: Pay women the same as you pay men, for the same job. That’s the bottom line,” said Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh.

