Federal officials are sounding the alarm over nearly 500,000 baby toys over choking concerns.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says they are recalling just the raindrops decoration from the Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym.

Officials say the raindrops on the cloud toy included with the activity gym can detach from the ribbon, posing a choking hazard. Parents can fix this by cutting the toy off.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The CPSC is also warning families about a new report revealing that emergency rooms treated about 19,000 people for falling furniture injuries between 2019 and 2021. Between 2000 and 2021, there were nearly 600 reported deaths because of furniture.

Experts say these injuries can be prevented by storing heavy items at the bottom of furniture, avoiding putting anything on top that would entice kids to climb up, tucking lose cords away, and anchoring furniture to the wall.

