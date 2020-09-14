Federal prosecutors call on Supreme Court to pursue death penalty in Tsarnaev case

BOSTON (WHDH) - Federal prosecutors are planning to ask the Supreme Court to review the lower courts’ ruling that threw out the death penalty in the case against Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Court documents filed on Monday formalized a promise made by Attorney General William Barr to continue to pursue the death penalty in this case.

The appeals court threw out the death penalty back in July over concerns that jurors were not properly screened for potential biases.

Tsarnaev remains in a super-max prison in Colorado.

