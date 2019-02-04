Federal prosecutors subpoena Trump’s inaugural committee

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New York have issued a subpoena seeking documents from Donald Trump’s inaugural committee.

A spokeswoman says the committee intends to cooperate with the inquiry. She said the committee received the subpoena late Monday and was still reviewing it.

It was not immediately clear which documents prosecutors requested.

The Wall Street Journal reported last year that federal prosecutors are investigating whether inaugural committee donors made contributions in exchange for political favors. The newspaper said the inquiry also was focused on whether the inauguration misspent money it raised to stage inaugural events.

The New York Times reported recently that federal prosecutors are examining whether anyone from Qatar, Saudi Arabia or other Middle Eastern countries made illegal payments to the committee and a pro-Trump super political action committee.

