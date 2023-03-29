Federal regulators are on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning to answer questions about the banking crisis.

Members of the House Finance Committee, including Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, will ask about the feds’ response to the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

SVB has branches in Massachusetts and was just bought out by First Citizens Bank.

Wednesday’s hearing is expected to be the first of several.

