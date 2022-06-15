WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration is calling on the MBTA to improve its safety record.

The investigation launched on April 14 following several incidents that killed one passenger and injured several other passengers, as well as employees. The special directives require the MBTA, its Board of Directors and the Department of Public Utilities to work together to remedy safety concerns.

“Safety is our number one priority and must be the primary focus for the MBTA and the DPU,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. “Every transit passenger deserves a safe ride. Every transit worker deserves a safe workplace. The MBTA must immediately take action to improve its safety procedures for its passengers and workers.”

The FTA clarified that this does not mean Bostonians shouldn’t ride the T. Instead, the directives should be seen as fixes to longstanding systemwide issues.

The four special directives concern operating control center staffing, general safety operating procedures, delayed critical maintenance and lapses in staff safety certifications. Each one has its own specific timeframe of between 24 hours and 30 days for the MBTA to respond and take action.

Recent MBTA issues included a man who died after his arm got stuck in a train door, several Green Line crashes and a malfunctioning escalator that sent riders crashing down on top of each other.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

