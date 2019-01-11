Federal workers rally in Boston as government shutdown drags on

BOSTON (WHDH) - Some of the 800,000 federal employees who aren’t getting paychecks for the first time Friday because of the lingering government shutdown are rallying in Boston.

A large crowd struggling to stay afloat, including members of the Transportation Security Administration, Environmental Protection Agency, and the Bureau of Prisons, gathered in Post Office Square with no end in sight for a partial shutdown that enters its 21st day Friday.

Many of the protesters who are demanding President Donald Trump reopen the government said that they are unable to cover their monthly bills, including mortgage payments.

Workers received pay stubs Friday with nothing but zeroes on them.

Roughly 420,000 federal employees were deemed essential and are working unpaid. An additional 380,000 are staying home without pay.

Government contractors, who have been placed indefinitely on unpaid leave, don’t get compensated for lost hours.

If the shutdown stretches into the weekend, it will mark the longest in history.

Trump has said he will not bring an end to the shutdown unless Democrats approve $5 billion in funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

