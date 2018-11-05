FedEx driver finds toddler who crawled away from home sitting near delivery truck

(WHDH) — A FedEx driver who recently found a toddler sitting unsupervised beside one of the front wheels of his delivery truck was able to reunite the girl with her guardian.

Byron Nash took video last week in Lake Charles, Louisiana, that shows the child sitting calmly on the ground as he wonders where her parents are.

“This baby is right under my tire and her parents ain’t nowhere to be found,” Nash said in the video. “Look at this, this baby is outside by herself.”

In the video, Nash could be seen picking up the child and carrying her to the front door of the home where he is delivering a package.

Nash was greeted by a stunned woman who was grateful that Nash had found the child.

“I thought I had her trapped,” the woman said after taking the girl in her arms.

Nash’s video has been shared more than 160,000 times.

