BOSTON (WHDH) - A FedEx driver was robbed while delivering packages in Hyde Park Wednesday afternoon, Boston police said.

Investigators are searching for two men who allegedly held up the driver at knifepoint on Maple Street just before 4:30 p.m. The driver told police the men were masked, with one riding a red scooter and the other riding a black scooter.

Neighbors were in disbelief to find out the delivery driver was robbed in broad daylight.

“Scary, you know? It shouldn’t be happening,” said Kourtney Rumph.

Just weeks ago, the Boston Police Department issued an alert about an increase in FedEx package thefts.

“Makes no sense. You just have to be diligent and be aware of your surroundings,” Rumph said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call police.

