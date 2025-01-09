HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Dramatic surveillance video captured the terrifying moments in Harvard Thursday afternoon.

Police say a FedEx driver was robbed by two masked men in the driveway of a home as he attempted to deliver an Apple computer.

The suspects claimed to have a gun.

“[This] is very unusual, very unusual,” said Harvard Police Chief James Babu. “We’ve never had this happen before.”

The driver wasn’t hurt and called police as the suspects sped down the driveway.

Investigators notified state and local police to be on the lookout for a white model Acura TLX with dark tinted windows and Connecticut license plates that included the letters B and N.

The homeowner who was inside the house, who is a mother of three, was rattled seeing the surveillance video.

The chief says the incident appears to be targeted and now offers some words of warning.

“Be aware,” said Chief Babu. “Be aware of your surroundings, anything suspicious. Be careful, call us.”

