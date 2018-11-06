(WHDH) — FedEx shipping rates are going up again at the start of the year.

The Memphis-based company announced the hike, which will result in an increase in prices by an average of 4.9 percent.

This matches the increase FedEx put in place at the start of this year.

More online shopping has added to the number of packages shipped.

Higher fuel prices and a shortage of truck drivers also impacted costs.

