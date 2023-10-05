(CNN) — A plane operated by FedEx skidded off the end of a runway at an airport in Chattanooga, Tennessee, after reporting a landing gear failure, emergency officials said.

Three people were aboard the Boeing 757 aircraft, which came to a stop between the runway and a nearby road late Wednesday, the Chattanooga Fire Department said on social media.

“All three people on the aircraft are accounted for,” the department said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate the incident.

“FedEx Flight 1376 landed with its gear up and slid into the grass at Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport” around 11:45 p.m., the FAA said in a statement. The plane “was headed to Memphis International Airport when it returned.”

CNN reached out to FedEx for more information.

Emergency crews were called to the airport just after 11 p.m. on reports that the jet was making its final approach with landing gear failure, fire officials said.

The plane circled before making the emergency landing, the officials added.

The plane’s engines emitted smoke, but there was no fire detected, the fire department said.

“Great work by the pilot and airport personnel, as well as all responding agencies for their coordinated efforts,” the department said.

