FedEx to add hundreds of Boston-area jobs ahead of holiday season

BOSTON (WHDH) - FedEx says it expects to add more than 55,000 seasonal jobs across the United States, including 500 in the Boston-area, ahead of the holidays.

The company is looking to add seasonal package handlers at their ground facilities, but there will be other opportunities available during the holidays, according to local senior manager Mike Williams.

“FedEx offers its team members the chance to grow and reach their full potential thanks to excellent training, affordable medical benefits, and a strong ‘promote from within’ culture,” Williams said. “It’s a great place to grow and advance your career, and these factors make FedEx one of the best and most admired companies to work for around the world.”

Anyone interested in helping during holidays is urged to visit groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)