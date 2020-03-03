NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A FedEx tractor-trailer crashed on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton, causing an eight-mile backup during the Tuesday morning commute.

The tractor-trailer crashed on the eastbound side of the highway before Charles Street around 6 a.m.

There were no reported injuries.

State police urged driver to seek an alternate route as multiple lane closures resulted in traffic delays.

All lanes have since reopened.

