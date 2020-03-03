NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A FedEx tractor-trailer crashed on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton, causing an eight-mile backup during the Tuesday morning commute.
The tractor-trailer crashed on the eastbound side of the highway before Charles Street around 6 a.m.
There were no reported injuries.
State police urged driver to seek an alternate route as multiple lane closures resulted in traffic delays.
All lanes have since reopened.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)