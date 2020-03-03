NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A FedEx tractor-trailer that crashed into the guardrail on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Weston caused an eight-mile backup during the Tuesday morning commute.

Troopers responding to a crash on the eastbound side of the highway around 3:45 a.m. found about 50 yards of guardrail dislodged and tangled in one of the tractor-trailer’s rear axles.

Department of Transportation welders cut the tangled metal from the truck, which was then towed away.

The operator, a 32-year-old Springfield man, had no apparent injuries.

He will be cited for a marked lanes violation, state police said.

Authorities had urged drivers to seek an alternate route as multiple lane closures resulted in traffic delays.

All lanes reopened around 6:30 a.m.

#Pike #Newton EB before Charles St, #MAtraffic 8 mile back up from earlier Fed Ex TT crash. No injuries. You may want to seek an alternate route. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 3, 2020

