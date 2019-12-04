FedEx truck gets stuck under I-495 overpass in Milford

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A FedEx truck slowed evening traffic on Medford Road in Milford Wednesday night after it got stuck under an overpass.

Officers responding to the scene just underneath the Interstate 495 overpass found the truck wedged underneath.

As SKY7 HD flew over the scene, only one lane of traffic was getting by.

MassDOT officials plan to inspect the bridge for possible damage.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

