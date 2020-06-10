FedEx worker fired, officer suspended after video shows them reenacting George Floyd’s death during Black Lives Matter rally

(WHDH) — A FedEx worker has been fired and a corrections officer was suspended after they were caught on video allegedly reenacting George Floyd’s death during a Black Lives Matter rally earlier this week.

Several videos recorded during a rally in Franklinville, New Jersey, on Monday showed a group of counterprotesters standing on the side of the road with President Donald Trump and American flags hanging from the back of two pickup trucks.

As demonstrators made their way down the street, one counterprotester could be seen kneeling on the neck of another man, Insider reported.

In a video tweeted by Lexi Fagotti, the counterprotester who was kneeling could be heard yelling, “You don’t comply, that’s what happens.”

Just would like to speak about how disgusting, racist and evil people can genuinely be. Couple of Franklinville trump supporters mocking the tragedy of George Floyd. Twitter, do your thing please. This is unacceptable and disturbing pic.twitter.com/rgX37UuUEX — Lexi Fagotti (@lexifagotti) June 8, 2020

In a statement, the New Jersey Department of Corrections identified one of the men in the video as a corrections officer.

“We have been made aware that one of our officers participated in the filming of a hateful and disappointing video that mocked the killing of George Floyd,” the department said. “That individual has been suspended from their post.”

FedEx said in a statement that an employee involved in the alleged incident had been fired, calling the video “appalling and offensive.”

“The individual involved is no longer employed by FedEx. A diverse and inclusive workforce is at the heart of our business, and we stand with those who support justice and equality,” the company said.

Floyd died late last month after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest.

